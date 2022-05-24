Thor Love and Thunder Trailer Shows off Gorr The God Butcher, and More

The teaser trailer for Thor Love and Thunder had a lot of people excited, not the least of which was the first look at Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as The Mighty Thor, complete with comic-accurate look (outside the hair, just saying!) and Mjolnir. But there were some things left out of it, and that got many fans wondering when they were going to be shown. The answer was Monday, because it was during the NBA Playoffs (of all things…) that we got a new trailer, and a better look at things.

Key among them was that this Thor Love and Thunder trailer showed the true “first meeting” of Thor and the Mighty Thor, and as you might imagine, it was very…comedic. Which, to be fair, is very par for the course with this version of Thor.

However, the other big thing here was that of the reveal of Gorr The God Butcher, the villain of the film. Whom many will know from the Jason Aaron run of the comic (which also introduced Jane as Thor), and will be played by none other than Christian Bale himself.

This is where things might get a bit divisive with fans, because in the comics, Gorr was an alien from a species that wasn’t humanoid-looking in various ways. Yet in Love and Thunder, he very much is humanoid just with incredibly white skin and a few other traits.

Another thing that might make some fans wary is the very comedic nature of certain scenes, not the least of which is the portrayal of Zeus via Russell Crowe (in terms of looks) and the “you flicked too hard” scene which is…yeah, it’s very MCU.

Either way, you can tell that this movie is going to be very special (in one way or another) when the movie arrives on July 8th).

Source: YouTube