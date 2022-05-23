Did James Gunn Just Tease A Bloodsport Series?

When James Gunn was brought into DC Comics to do The Suicide Squad, many felt that he would bring a lot of high-octane action, violence, and clever characters to the film. Sure enough, that’s exactly what he did, continuing the franchise without having to retread on too much. But the best part in the eyes of many was that he wanted to show off the WIDE array of bad guys (both menacing and silly) that DC Comics had to offer. And that included bringing in lesser-known characters like Peacemaker, Ratcatcher II, and of course, Bloodsport.

Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, was the “replacement” for Will Smith’s Deadshot (who was going to do the second film but had scheduling conflicts with another movie) and he proved to be every bit as good as Deadshot, if not even better. By the end of the movie, the character won a lot of people over, and thus, they wanted to see more of him.

Cut to today on Twitter, where James Gunn randomly (and suspiciously…) posted a picture of Elba’s character, and when a fan asked if he would return to the DCEU, he replied, “That would be nice wouldn’t it?”

We know that Gunn can make a great DC Comics TV series as he did that with Peacemaker (which is already confirmed to get a second season). And he’s also teased that there were more spinoffs from The Suicide Squad coming potentially.

While it might be a bit on the nose to use two soldier/shooter characters for two different series, the two definitely have two different views on the world. Including Elba’s character having a daughter and suddenly having friends via Harley Quinn and Ratcatcher II, and as a result, there’s a lot of room for him to grow in meaningful ways.

We’ll just have to see where it all goes.

Source: Twitter