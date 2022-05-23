Resident Evil 3 Remake PS5 Upgrade Spotted on PlayStation Store

Capcom has been knocking it out of the park when it comes to the Resident Evil franchise. They have made a couple of awesome remakes, a new terrifying 8th installment, and are currently adapting the iconic franchise into a series over on Netflix. But it seems that Capcom is not finished, it seems that a PS5 upgrade for Resident Evil 3 Remake is on its way.

Thanks to Twitter user @BSAAEurope, a link on the PS5 storefront has popped up for a Resident Evil 3 Remake PS5 upgrade. This could lead many of us to speculate that Capcom will be bringing the remake over to the PS5 to help utilize the machine’s power and make the game run and look even better than on previous-gen consoles. At this point of writing though, there is no announcement from Capcom that this is happening or not, it could be just a faulty error page on the PS5 store, but we will be keeping our eyes peeled at Capcom as an announcement can be incoming imminent.

Check out the tweet finding the link to the PS5 Resident Evil upgrade down below:

Link not working yet but looks like Remake 3 PS5 upgrade is imminent. Nothing for 7 or 2 yet. pic.twitter.com/tqNMALIRS4 — TheBatMan (@BSAAEurope) May 23, 2022

As I mentioned earlier, Netflix is currently producing a Resident Evil series, and not one, but two trailers have already been released. For those who are unaware of the Netflix series, the streaming service shared some details about the story, world, and characters that will be starring in the upcoming show.

Netflix has said on the new Resident Evil horror series, “The Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie. If you happened to miss the debut teaser trailer for Netflix’s Resident Evil, make sure to check it out right here!

Resident Evil 3 Remake could receive a current-gen upgrade very soon, so stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news as it breaks. Would you like to see a PS5/ Xbox Series upgrade for the latest Resident Evil remake title? Let us know in the comments below!

