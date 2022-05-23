Andor Series To Be “Two Parts” Of A “Novel”?



As we now know with perfect clarity, Star Wars isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Mandalorian, Ashoka, The Acolyte and more are set to push things forward in the galaxy far, far away for quite some time, and that doesn’t even include ones we KNOW are coming such as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the equally upcoming Andor series.

Cassian Andor showed up in Rogue One and made a big splash with fans (partly because of his great portrayal by Diego Luna). In his prequel series, we’re going to find out exactly how he came to be that “world-weary Rebel” that eventually helps bring down the Empire in his own way.

In point of fact, the series is one of the few that were actually known to be getting a second season ahead of time, and according to showrunner Tony Gilroy, that was by design:

“It is a second season, but it’s really, for me, the second half of the novel,” Gilroy shared. “This first season is about him becoming a revolutionary, and the second 12 episodes take him into Rogue One.”

Oh, and as for his “trusty robot” friend?

“We don’t have Alan Tudyk,” Gilroy teased the outlet. “Not yet, anyway.”

So yeah, he’s coming in Season 2, and there are more going to be in the show than you probably realize. Which also includes Genevieve O’Reilly playing a younger Mon Mothma:

“I have the sheet in front of me. I have 211 speaking parts in this show. There’s probably 75 people in there who really matter, and there’s at least a dozen seriously important characters that we’ll be carrying forward to the second [season,]” the filmmaker confessed. “It is a huge, orchestral, Dickensian ensemble cast, with Diego at the middle of it, and Genevieve at the middle of another part of it. They intersect. I’m not going to get into how they intersect. They do have an intersection-but they do not meet. They will not meet until the second half.”

No release date for the series has been given yet.

Source: Vanity Fair