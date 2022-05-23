New Shinobi Storyline Detailed For Live A Live

Brave a deadly castle for the greater good! A shinobi embarks on a dangerous mission, just one of many heroic stories to be found in #LIVEALIVE, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 7/22. pic.twitter.com/erHhjyaGzY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 23, 2022

Square Enix has been doing a wonderful job since the launch of the Nintendo Switch to bring forth all sorts of special RPGs for people to play. Both in terms of ports, original titles like Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy, as well as remakes/remasters of previous games, which brings us to Live A Live. This is a game that was only released in Japan two decades ago, and even at the release of it was considered “ahead of its time”, as its graphics and the Famicom’s abilities couldn’t match the true vision of the game.

But now, via the 2.5 HD style that Square Enix has cultivated, and the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch, Live A Live is able to be the game is meant to be all those years ago. Including delivering 7 different stories via 7 different protagonists scattered throughout time. And today, Nintendo of America dropped a small teaser trailer for the Shinobi storyline starring its main character Oboromaru.

Within the realm and time of Edo Japan, Oboromaru is on a noble mission to try and save his nation from those who wish to rule it forever. To accomplish this, he’ll have to infiltrate a castle and defeat all enemies who get in his way, meeting very unique characters along the way.

Also noted by NOA, Oboromaru won’t just have one way of doing things, he’ll have two. He can go and fight off all in his way, or, he can use his ninja abilities to pass by in the shadows.

This only adds to the uniqueness of the game, which already features a martial arts master that needs to see if he can find a worthy successor (whom you will choose), and a prehistoric boy trying to prove his worth in ancient times.

Live A Live will arrive on July 22nd on the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Twitter