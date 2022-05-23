Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore Arrives on HBO Max Later This Month

Warner Bros and HBO Max have announced that Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore will be hitting the streaming service later this month on May 30th. This is the third entry in the Harry Potter spin-off series and could potentially be one of the last.

The fan-favorite, Dumbledore, returns to the big screen in a prequel version of himself. The movie centers around Dumbledore, Newt Scamander, and the gang of wizards and witches on a mission that leads them into the epicenter of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his army. Gellert Grindelwald, once portrayed by Johnny Depp, has now been replaced by Madds Mikkelson as the big bad in the film. There is really no word on whether or not this franchise will continue, but any streams the movie gets will help Warner Bros make their decision on whether or not they should proceed or call it quits.

Check out the official Tweet from the Fantastic Beast Twitter account down below:

The secret is out – Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is coming home. Stream it on HBO Max and own it on Digital 5/30. pic.twitter.com/RxClSL20dN — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) May 23, 2022

Fantastic Beasts has been a struggle ever since the launch of the first film, and it seems that the third entry in the series fairs no better. When it was originally released in theaters back in April, the film opened up with underwhelming box-office numbers. The Harry Potter spin-off franchise can’t seem to find its footing, even with some help of returning characters like Dumbledore. Learn more about the underwhelming box-office opening for Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore right here!

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore is set to hit HBO Max on May 30th. Are you planning to check out the latest entry in the Fantastic Beasts series? Let us know in the comments below!

