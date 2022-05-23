Sony’s Uncharted Movie Passes $400 Million Box Office Milestone

The long-awaited movie adaptation of one of Naughty Dog’s biggest franchises — Uncharted, has finally made its way to this year. Fans of the game had mixed feelings about the movie, but nonetheless, it had captured some essence of the video game franchise and brought it to life.

And more importantly, the film has gone on to cross some major milestones in the sales department. According to Forbes, Uncharted has just passed the $400 Million mark this past weekend. For any movie, that type of number is good to see, but it’s an especially good number when it’s a video game adaptation. With a star-studded cast of Tom Holland (Nathan Drake) and Mark Wahlberg (Victor Sullivian), the Uncharted film managed to gain both video game fans and moviegoers alike to check out the latest action movie from Sony. In addition, this is only the fourth video game adaptation movie to reach past $400 million dollars!

Sony will most likely green-light a sequel film and whether or not that does good will be the determining factor if we see this franchise continue to rise in the film industry. But right off the bat, Sony will be happy to see that the long-awaited arrival of Uncharted on the big screen has finally brought in some money rather than becoming a flop, like most video game adaptions tend to be.

Naughty Dog has been dabbling into the entertainment industry recently, not only with the Uncharted movie but with the highly-anticipated Last of Us HBO Max series. Just recently, the director of the upcoming HBO Max series gave fans a release window of when the show is expected to release. If you want to learn more about HBO’s The Last of Us series release window, check out the full article right here!

Uncharted is currently available to purchase or rent on streaming services. Did you check out the Uncharted film? Would you like to see a sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

Source