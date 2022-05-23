Hideo Kojima Shares New Photos with Norman Reedus, Teasing Him About Death Stranding 2 Leak

Over the weekend, actor Norman Reedus mentioned to Leo Edit Magazine that Kojima Productions have started work on Death Stranding 2, however, up until this point Kojima has made no mention of making a sequel. The news spread across the internet quickly and fans of Kojima and Death Stranding were excited to learn that perhaps the next game from the famed video game director will be a sequel to his first independent title.

Hideo Kojima shared a tweet a couple of days after playfully teasing Norman Reedus to go to his room while yielding the infamous Lucille bat from ‘The Walking Dead‘. This might suggest Kojima being “upset” Norman spoiled the surprise, but it’s all in good fun. Kojima Productions have made no official comment on whether or not they are developing a sequel, but with Reedus’s statement last week, and the two of them back together (Kojima & Reedus), perhaps the sequel has begun production.

Check out the tweet from Hideo Kojima down below:

In the original Leo Edit Magazine, Norman Reedus talks more about Death Stranding. In the full magazine article, Reedus mentioned the length it takes to complete the motion capture, that they are starting Death Stranding 2 and some more details fans will like to see. If you want to check out the full post, check out the full article here!

This is still not confirmed that Kojima Productions is working on Death Stranding 2, but with the leak out there, perhaps an official announcement will happen sometime this Summer. Would you like to see a Death Stranding 2? Let us know in the comments below!

