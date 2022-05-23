Free Misty Peak DLC For Lonely Mountains: Downhill Goes Live

Lonely Mountains: Downhill just gave its players a massive update for free in the form of a brand new chunk of DLC. Misty Peak is a new trail for players to explore and overcome the challenges of in the hit mountain biking game. Developers Megagon Industries has created Misty Peak as a way of showing a brand new side to the game’s Graterhorn Mountain setting, and it promises to offer players new challenges on a trail that’s much more treacherous than any other so far.

Alongside the new trail, Misty Peak also gives players the chance to unlock the new air elemental customisation set by taking on the new challenges included in the DLC. There are also two new rest stops to be discovered on the “idyllic natural setting” that is the Misty Peak trail. You can check out a trailer for the new Misty Peak DLC right here.

Daniel Helbig, co-founder of Megagon Industries has shared his excitement about releasing the Misty Peak DLC to the Lonely Mountains: Downhill community.

Misty Peak is maybe our best trail yet and we’re already looking to seeing how our speedrunning community will surprise us and do everything they can to break it! Following on from Riley’s Return – our last free update – Lonely Mountains: Downhill continues to get bigger and better! Daniel Helbig, Co-Founder, Megagon Industries

The game has been a big hit in the first year since its release, with a player base of around 3 million in December 2021. It’s clear that there’s a big appetite for the quirky mountain biking title, and this latest DLC should keep players engaged even further into this year.

Players on PC, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch can download the Misty Peak DLC for free today. If you haven’t got around to playing the full game yet, you can grab yourself a free demo on Nintendo Switch and on Steam to try it out and see if you’re one of the sleeper hit’s big fans as well.

