Splatoon 3 To Support Cloud Saves; But Only For Offline Saves

Nintendo's Splatoon 3 to make use of the cloud-saving but only for offline single-player.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid service that mirrors the likes of PSN and Xbox Live. In addition to giving players a huge selection of NES and SNES games, the subscription service also provides gamers with a cloud-saving option for game backups.

Surprisingly, not many games actually make use of this service. Splatoon 3 however, won’t be one of them.

Splatoon 3 will support cloud saves, but with a drawback – the drawback being that it will only support cloud saves for offline data, that means that the Multiplayer component, which is quite possibly the most attractive part of purchasing a Splatoon Game, will not support cloud saves.

There is a reason for this move however, Nintendo purposefully blocks multiplayer cloud saving in order to prevent possible cheating from save sharing.

Splatoon 3 comes 5 years after its predecessor, with an exciting new bow-shaped weapon, an upgraded iteration of Salmon Run, and an all-new single-player mode.

Do you own a Switch? Did you know that the console has recently become the 3rd best-selling game system in all of Japan? The Twitter account game data recently shared the staggering sales of the unit.

Splatoon 3 launches on November 9 for Nintendo Switch.

Source