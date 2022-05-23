Futuristic Racer Redout 2 Gets Delayed

Redout 2, The futuristic Racer from 34BigThings is being delayed. Originally slated for a release on the 26th of May, the game will get pushed back to the 16th of June.

The developer said on Twitter that the title requires “just a little more development time before it’s ready to go.”

Redout 2 is a sequel to the 2016 game, Redout. In Redout 2 players will speed through the dystopian wastelands of semi-abandoned in a jet-propelled hovercraft competing either against 12 other human racers in the multiplayer mode (12 for PS4/PS5 and 6 for Switch) or progressing through an extensive single-player mode.

Customize your hovercraft as you see fit! As you progress through the career mode you’ll unlock more and more components that will help you tailor-fit your hovercraft. Propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, and intercoolers, you’ll become a master hovercraft mechanic and racer.

The game also features a range of game modes such as King of the Hill, Boss racers, and time attacks to keep you hooked for longer.

Custom content and seasons with additional rewards will be added over time so stay tuned. If you are interested in checking out some first-hand gameplay click the link here.

Hello Redout fans,



We know you have been eagerly awaiting the release of Redout 2 later this month, but unfortunately, the fastest racer in the universe needs just a little more development time before it’s ready to go and will now launch on June 16 on PC, PS5|4, XSX|X1 & Switch pic.twitter.com/ttlu68cTEZ — Redout 2 (@redout2game) May 20, 2022

Redout 2 launches on June 16 for PC, PS5|4, XSX|X1 & Switch.