Atomic Heart in Development for 630,000 Hours, Studio Reports

The Russian studio Mundfish has revealed another tiny tidbit of information regarding its highly-anticipated action RPG Atomic Heart. Since beginning work on the title in 2017, the team has put in over 630,000 hours to develop this ambitious open-world game.

Set in a bizarre alternate timeline of the 1950s, Atomic Heart throws players into a retro-futuristic world. The Soviet Union is at the peak of its power after using robots to defeat Germany in WWII, and a mentally unstable KGB agent, P-3, is tasked to solve the mystery of what happened to a robotic manufacturing facility gone silent. A full lore compilation and timeline of events are available to peruse on the game’s official website.

“Robots designed to help humans have rebelled against their creators. Secret experiments have led to the emergence of terrifying mutants. Giant machines and bloodthirsty creatures are just a few of the obstacles that stand between you and the completion of your secret mission. You’ll have to do your homework and study every deadly foe to avoid becoming their victims,” the title’s Steam page reads.

If you missed the most recent trailer, it’s worth a watch. Clocking in at over three minutes, it shows off plenty about the game’s world and gameplay.

In a February interview with IGN, Mundfish gave more details about the early development of the game.

“The project began in early 2017. Back then, we wanted to test the waters of the VR market, started with a small project, and released it. But as the studio grew, the ambitions have also gone bigger. A year after, we realized that we had gathered an extremely talented team that was brought together by a single idea – to create a big, awesome, story-driven game,” the studio said. ” That’s how it all started. When the first trailer in 2018 has gone viral, we finally understood that we have something truly special on our hands, which motivated us to give it all to this project.”

While Atomic Heart doesn’t have a concrete release date, many are expecting the title to drop sometime in late 2022. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S at launch.

Source