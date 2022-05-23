Palworld Shows Off Ridiculous Gameplay in New Trailer

What if Gloom had a Glock? What if Reshiram had a Remington? What if Kingler had a Kimber? Palworld, the upcoming Pokemon parody from Pocketpair, is prepared to answer similar questions and more, promising a vast open world filled with adorable monsters capable of wielding some serious firepower. This could be the M-rated creature collecting RPG of our dreams.

A new gameplay trailer has appeared online showing off how players will be able to spend time with their Pals. It looks like crafting will form a big chunk of the core gameplay along with some not-so-savory additions. Yes, you’ll be able to force your Pal to work and use them as live shields in battle. The ragdoll physics only adds to the sense of chaos we’re getting from this indescribable work of indie art.

While much of the game is still a mystery, the Palworld Steam page lists some helpful details which you can find below:

Palworld is a game about living a slow life with mysterious creatures “Pal” or throwing yourself into life-and-death battles with poachers.

You can make Pals fight, breed, help with farming, or work in factories. You can also sell them off or even slaughter them to eat! That, however, is forbidden by law.

Key Features

Survival – This world is full of dangers such as food shortages, harsh weather, and illegal poachers. You must be prepared to do anything if you want to survive. You may even need to consume Pals sometimes…

– This world is full of dangers such as food shortages, harsh weather, and illegal poachers. You must be prepared to do anything if you want to survive. You may even need to consume Pals sometimes… Riding and exploration – Fly, swim, dig holes… you can explore all kinds of places on land, the sea, and in the sky by riding Pals.

Building – Do you want to build a pyramid? You can have a large number of Pals work on the construction. Don’t worry; labor laws won’t be applied to Pals.

– Do you want to build a pyramid? You can have a large number of Pals work on the construction. Don’t worry; labor laws won’t be applied to Pals. Life – Make your life more comfortable by collecting a variety of valuable Pals to light fires, generate power, and mine minerals.

– Make your life more comfortable by collecting a variety of valuable Pals to light fires, generate power, and mine minerals. Farming – Different Pals are good at different things such as sowing, watering, harvesting, or else. Create attractive farms and orchards with your Pals. There are also Pals that can duplicate themselves when they’re planted.

– Different Pals are good at different things such as sowing, watering, harvesting, or else. Create attractive farms and orchards with your Pals. There are also Pals that can duplicate themselves when they’re planted. Factory and Automation – It is essential for automation to let Pals do the manual work. Build a factory and place Pals in it. They will work forever as long as they’re fed until the end of their lifetime.

– It is essential for automation to let Pals do the manual work. Build a factory and place Pals in it. They will work forever as long as they’re fed until the end of their lifetime. Dungeon Exploration – With Pals, you’ll be safe in dangerous areas. If you are in danger, you use Pals to cover your escape! They’ll give their lives to protect you.

– With Pals, you’ll be safe in dangerous areas. If you are in danger, you use Pals to cover your escape! They’ll give their lives to protect you. Breeding and Heredity – When you breed Pals, they inherit the parents’ characteristics. Mix rare species Pals to raise the strongest Pals!

– When you breed Pals, they inherit the parents’ characteristics. Mix rare species Pals to raise the strongest Pals! Poaching and Crime – Endangered species Pals live in the hunting prohibited area. If you sneak in and catch them, you’ll get tons of money! It’s only illegal if you get caught.

– Endangered species Pals live in the hunting prohibited area. If you sneak in and catch them, you’ll get tons of money! It’s only illegal if you get caught. Multiplayer – This game supports multiplayer. Invite your friends to go on an adventure together. Of course, you can battle and trade with other players!

Palworld is currently slated to release on PC via Steam sometime in 2022.

