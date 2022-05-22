The King of Fighters XV gets Patch Update

SNK have recently released the notes for their latest update on the classic fighting game King of Fighters XV, titled Patch Ver.1.33.

Having recently released in the middle of February this year, King of Fighters XV has been popular with many fans of the fighting genre, and has gone on to recieve ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam, with over 3000 reviews.

The previous update known as Patch Ver.1.32 only released a short time ago on May 17, so it’s great to see the developers are consistently hard at work trying to improve on the game. Here are a few of the updates from the previous patch:

Results

・Can now select Order Select on the results screen in Rank Match, Casual Match, ・Room Match (excluding PARTY VS).

Training Mode Play Side (Offline)

・Added “Play Side (Normal / Inverted)” in the pause menu.

・Normal: P1 character is controlled by Player 1 controller when training begins or when it is restarted.

・Inverted: P2 character is controlled by Player 1 controller when training begins or when it is restarted.

*Recording information is reset when changing the Play Side.

Training Mode Restart (Both Online and Offline)

・Changed specifics that will now allow players to change their character’s position when restarting.

・← + Restart Button : Restart on left side of stage (Player 1 character is on the left) ・↓ + Restart Button : Restart in middle of stage (Player 1 character is on the left) ・→ + Restart Button : Restart on right side of stage (Player 1 character is on the left) ・↙ + Restart Button : Restart on left side of stage (Player 1 character is on the right) ・↑ + Restart Button : Restart in middle of stage (Player 1 character is on the right) ・↘ + Restart Button : Restart on right side of stage (Player 1 character is on the right) ・Restart Button: Restarts to position set in the pause menu.

Majority of the updates from the most recent patch are fixes within some of the characters themselves. Here are a few of them:

IORI YAGAMI

212 Shiki・Kototsuki In (LK Ver.)

・Opponent no longer goes into a guard-pose.

■CHIZURU KAGURA

108 Katsu Tamayura no Shitsune (HP Ver.)

・Resolved an issue where under certain circumstances, this move would not behave as intended.

■YASHIRO NANAKASE

Close Standing HP

・Resolved an issue where the arm’s hurtbox would not appear on some frames during the attack.

■CHRIS

Carry Off Kick

・Resolved an issue where the combo scaling was increased. (Now the same as other characters)

To see the full list of updates and fixes, click on the official link here. We look forward to what comes next for King of Fighters XV, as well as some new DLC characters we have to look forward to.