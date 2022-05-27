Assassin’s Creed Infinity is Ubisoft’s rumored yet unconfirmed next entry in the popular series. The rumors of Infinity being the next title began in 2021 when the game’s title was leaked. It isn’t clear if Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be the official title, but that is the name being used by Ubisoft while it is in development. According to multiple reports, Infinity will bring multiple Assassin’s Creed titles together so players can enjoy various franchise entries all in one place. It’s rumored that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a live-service title, although that’s not confirmed yet. Naturally, with such a significant departure from previous games, fans have many questions about Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Such as when will Assassin’s Creed Infinity release?

When will fans be able to play Assassin’s Creed Infinity?

According to a report in Bloomberg, fans shouldn’t expect to see Infinity release before 2024. Unfortunately, that means there are unlikely to be any official announcements from Ubisoft regarding Infinity until 2023 at the earliest. Although 2024 is more likely if Ubisoft follows the Assassin’s Creed release formula of launching games in the fall.

Since Assassin’s Creed Infinity hasn’t even been officially announced yet, it’s unlikely that a release date will become clear anytime soon.