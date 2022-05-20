Director Of Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Teases Fun Lightsaber Battles

Despite it being a week away, there are honestly a lot of questions still going on with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Not the least of which are the episode lengths, just how much they’re going to try and cram into 6 episodes, and so on. But one things we can count on are the lightsaber battles.

Hayden Christensen himself noted that they would be very much like the prequels. And now, Deborah Crow has come forward and added how she loved directing them:

“I really loved doing the action sequences, and it was really different from Mando, ’cause Mando was just all shootouts, so we were all blasters,” Chow told ComicBook.com. “So, it was really interesting coming into another Star Wars show, but this time it was more saber-based, obviously, and having different weapons, like the Inquisitors, and whatnot. And I will tell you, it is much easier to spin a lightsaber in animation than it is in live action. So there are challenges sometimes, but it was really interesting, and I think the choreography, we had a great stunt coordinator who was really invested in it, and I think we really tried to respect, and we looked back at the fighting styles, and how they were trained and everything, but also, you wanna do some awesome action, so we also really wanted to let it fly.”

And many fans are very much hoping that they do “let it fly” in the best of ways, because there are a lot of potential matchups that could go on here. Including Obi-Wan versus the Inquisitors, and of course, his rematch with Darth Vader that we KNOW is going to happen.

Whether they’ll live up to some of the better lightsaber duels of history is uncertain, but we’ll find out soon enough as Obi-Wan Kenobi drops on Disney+ on May 27th.

Source: ComicBook.com