New Digimon Survive Preview Shows Combat and Guilmon

Bandi Namco Entertainment has released new screenshots giving us a closer look at Digimon Survive, an adventure following a new cast of teenagers thrust into the Digital World.

Digimon Survive was originally announced back in 2018 and will allow players to raise up Digimon for use in grid-based tactical fights.

New screenshots have been posted on the Japanese enthusiast site Impress Watch, for fans who want a closer look at what they can expect when the game releases this July.

Digimon Survive was originally intended to release sometime last year, but was unfortunately delayed in order to “allocate more time to development”.

The new game follows a group of students led by Takuma Momozuka after they’ve been transported into the digital world. Luckily for them, an abandoned school is waiting for them to use as a base while they explore and search for a way home.

With their partner Digimon at their side, the wayward students have a fighting chance of braving the wilderness of the Digital World; a world rife with viral Digimon and other dangers.

The game will feature anime style cutscenes, traditional Strategy RPG style combat, and also a branching narrative which will allow players to “Digivolve” their partners according to choices made within the story.

The official site for the game boasts that players will be able to fight with over 100 different Digimon, encouraging fans that the new game might bring back the monster raising feel of the original Digimon World from 1999.

Digimon Survive will launch on July 28, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source