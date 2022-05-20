Cyber War Apocalypse Will Be a Unique Open-World Horror

For all you horror enthusiasts around the world, there is a new and exciting game heading your way in just a few months on PC. Cyber War Apocalypse is that very game, and you can get your hands on a copy just in time for Halloween – that type of poetry just doesn’t write itself.

This game is one that won’t be known to the masses, that’s for sure, but let us tell you all about Cyber War Apocalypse. The goal of this game is to survive, which is just about the same as every other survival title, but it’s how you survive that will be the real test. This game actually feels realistic because players will need to overcome struggles such as hunger, thirst, and exhaustion, and you will have to craft items that can help you on this visceral journey.

You’ll be feeling like a Les Stroud as you try to build shelters, hunt animals for food and other crafting materials, and do many more outdoor activities. Scavenging this great open-world might seem daunting at first but, that is the key to surviving, so take advantage of the whole map.

In the multiplayer mode of Cyber War Apocalypse, you will need to protect yourself from other players as well, but you can create healthy alliances to stop yourself from becoming overwhelmed by your enemies. This game presents great combat, the ability to loot, scavenge, resource mining, and deep exploration that will keep you entertained for hours.

It is the realism that really grabs hold of you in this game, the lack of it is something that has affected many a game in the past, but Cyber War Apocalypse doesn’t fall into that trap at all. And if you want to check out what this game looks like then you can watch a small reveal video below that will give you a tiny insight into what to expect.

