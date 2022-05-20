Genshin Impact 2.7 Details Announced During Livestream

After a delay following strict lockdowns hitting Shanghai, the Genshin Impact team has returned with good news. The 2.7 update is right around the corner, and today’s livestream confirmed certain details many fans were expecting, and a new trailer has filled in some plot points regarding the new character, Yelan. The update is scheduled for May 31 and will conclude on July 13.

Before diving into the announcements, a new livestream means new redemption codes. You’ll want to redeem these as soon as you can, as they expire on June 21.

LANVJSFUD6CM (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore)

DTNUKTWCC6D9 (100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit)

HSNUKTXCCPWV (100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora)

GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems, 3 Hero’s Wit / No expiration date)

Check out the trailer for the 2.7 update, Hidden Dreams in the Depths, below.

Upon the release of 2.7, the first banner will include the new five-star Hydro bow user Yelan, alongside a highly-anticipated Xiao rerun. As previously announced on the official Genshin Impact Twitter page, Yelan is a mysterious entity claiming to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs. Appearing to report to Ningguang, the agile Hydro user helps out on dangerous missions and keeps an eye on threats to Liyue.

The new four-star Electro sword user Kuki Shinobu will appear during the second banner along with an Itto rerun. The deputy leader of the Arataki gang, she is suitable for a support role, capable of sacrificing her own HP to heal others.

The Archon quest chain will also be continuing in the 2.7 update and will relate closely to the recently opened location The Chasm. This is also the setting for the Perilous Trial event. A new rhythm event will be coming in the update as well, this time involving drums and the Arataki gang.

This month, it was announced that Genshin Impact has surpassed $3 billion in global lifetime player spending across Google Play and the App Store since its launch on September 28, 2020. The game has averaged revenue of $1 billion every six months.

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. A Nintendo Switch version is currently in development.

