Square Enix Files Three New Trademarks, One for FFVII

Earlier this week, Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura told fans to keep an eye out in June. More Final Fantasy VII news is on the horizon for the game’s 25th anniversary, and while Nomura didn’t specify any details about what’s to come, fans are getting eager to hear more about the future of VII Remake. That might not be such a big ask, as Square Enix seems to be making some big moves behind the scenes.

According to a number of news outlets, Square Enix has filed three new trademarks in Japan. These include Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Final Bar Line, and Labyrinth Striker.

Those familiar with the series will know that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is already available on PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store. The definitive edition of Remake, the renewal of this trademark might mean that the game is gearing up to come to Steam. It’s possible that an Xbox version is in the works as well, though nothing relating to this has ever been mentioned.

Final Bar Line is a mystery, but many fans are convinced that it refers to some sort of music game in the same realm as previous titles like Theatrhythm or Melody of Memory from the Kingdom Hearts series. Labyrinth Striker is actually written as a portmanteau of both words, so a future localization might be something like ‘Labyrinstriker.’ Again, it’s unclear what this new game will bring to the table.

During an earnings call earlier this week, Square Enix revealed that fans can also expect more news regarding the series’ 35th anniversary later this month or in early June. Unsurprisingly, the publisher noted that Final Fantasy XVI is the big focus this year. A trailer for the next mainline installment is said to be premiering soon.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in April 2020 for the PlayStation 4. The enhanced version, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, was released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store in 2021.

