First Gameplay Trailer For Fallout: London Revealed And It Looks Incredible

We’ve finally been given a first look into the starting gameplay for Fallout: London and honestly, it looks pretty impressive. The gameplay trailer was revealed earlier this week on YouTube and gives fans of the ambitious mod project the first glimpse into what to expect when they boot up Fallout: London for the very first time. It’s fair to say that the mod’s starting sequence has definitely left fans wanting more, as the gameplay trailer itself has had almost 324,000 views and has made it into the top 20 trending videos on the whole of YouTube at the time of writing.

For those who haven’t been following the development of the project, Fallout: London is a DLC-sized total conversion mod for Bethesda’s Fallout 4, and aims to reimagine the game in an entirely new, London-based environment and era in Fallout lore. Players will effectively be able to start their Fallout 4 journey over from scratch, with a new character known as the ‘Wayfarer’, in a completely new game world, with different factions and NPCs to encounter on their adventures.

We spoke to Fallout: London’s Project Lead Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter about the incredible response to the gameplay trailer and he gave some insights into when we can hope to see more.

The Gameplay Trailer, we never expected to have this many views or this kind of response, the fact so many people sat through 20 minutes of our footage is amazing. It was a lot of hard graft to get everything this far, so to see people really enjoying our work – it just spurs us on to keep creating the best product we can! We actually plan to release a more condensed Cinematic trailer at the upcoming FalloutForHope charity event coming soon which we also hope everyone enjoys. Dean “Prilladog” Carter, Project Lead, Fallout: London

The 18-minute long gameplay trailer reveals the mod’s opening premise, where players will find themselves apparently having been experimented on in a secret underground research facility, under the watchful eye of one “Mr Smythe”, whom it appears we’ll learn more about further into the storyline. Check out the trailer in full right here to get a feel for what to expect in Fallout: London.

Fallout: London looks to be a real celebration of all things quintessentially British but placed believably within the Fallout universe. Fans of Doctor Who may also recognise the voice talents of the sixth and seventh Doctors, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, in the video, as well as the narration skills of Warhammer YouTuber Baldermort in the project’s signature ‘War Never Changes’ opening sequence. It’s all looking pretty epic and we’re excited to see what comes next when the mod is ready to launch.

We’ll be keeping our eyes and ears firmly open for more on Fallout: London as the project continues its development.

