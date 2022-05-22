Xbox Exclusive Scorn Is Still On Track To Release in October This Year

Last year horror fans were frustrated to hear of the delay of Ebb Studio’s title Scorn. Originally slated for a release in 2021 the game has faced a difficult development cycle. But it looks like the game has a still vague, but solid release window. If you are not up to speed Scorn (which was announced in 2014) has been in development for several years. It hasn’t been smooth sailing either as the game has shared in the recent slew of game delays plaguing most consoles.

Some may know that the game has seen its share of controversies. Namely a few delays, the last during 2021, the same year in which Scorn was referred to as one of the most anticipated horror games. This resulted in some disdain and frustration from fans who were already frothing at the mouth in anticipation.

The Creator released a long letter detailing the problem of “Hype” and the expectations of the community. In a nutshell, the issue is that hype creates expectations, and when the developer doesn’t meet expectations then there is disdain from backers. The creator decided to rather go the route of NOT feeding the marketing beast and rather putting resources into a fun game – as simple as that.

Unfortunately, this means that expectations don’t get met and the game takes longer to develop, so the creator said: “If it’s taking too long, take your money back.” Which many did. (some of whom were of the opinion that a developer should never encourage a refund.)

Things eventually calmed down, everyone made up and it looks like we’ll have a creepy new game just in time for the spooky season! Scorn will finally see the light of … erm… night, the moon?

We're still on track to launch this October. We've also been regularly releasing gameplay, so you may be interested in checking out our most recent Pulse Monthly update:https://t.co/p75qwASLYj — Scorn (@scorn_game) May 20, 2022

If you love games of the scary variety and own an Xbox or PC this is definitely causing some muted celebration. For more info take a peek at the game’s Kickstarter.