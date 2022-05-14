Debut of Clea In Doctor Strange Sequel Discussed By Film’s Writer

There were many surprises to be had in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, both good and bad if we can be honest. But the one that honestly was a well-guarded secret right up until the mid-credits sequence in the film was that of the arrival of Clea. Who was played by none other than Charlize Theron herself.

If you don’t know, Clea is a key character in Doctor Strange lore. Including being his magical ally, lover in many cases, and currently in Marvel Comics, is the Sorcerer Supreme. As such, her being in the movie, and now the MCU proper, is a big deal, and screenwriter Michael Waldron couldn’t help but rave about Theron’s inclusion.

“Charlize, she’s badass,” Waldron explained. “It’s awesome. It’s so cool. I was so excited. It’s dream casting for that character. I felt like we needed to close the book on Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer’s relationship, and I feel like she advances him as a character, when she tells him to not be afraid of loving someone [or] of letting himself be loved. That’s what opens the door for him to finally meet his great love from the comics. And so, she’s every bit his equal. And I just think they have an amazing dynamic in the comics, and so I’m excited to see how that plays out in the future.”

He’s not wrong, part of the plot of the film was Doctor Strange admitting that he was afraid to have someone truly meaningful in his life, especially now that Christine (his only love in the MCU) was now forever out of his reach in various ways.

With Clea there now he could get that love and connection. Of course, we don’t know what’ll happen in the next Doctor Strange movie, but at the very least, it’s something curious to ponder about.

Source: ComicBook.com