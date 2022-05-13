New Callisto Protocol Content Comes Next Week

We’re all very excited for Dead Space, given the recent release date reveal and the excellent openness that both EA and Motive have shown through this development cycle, but fans of space-set horror have more to look forward to. The Callisto Protocol, the new game from Glen Schofield, the original head behind the Dead Space franchise is teasing some news from his new game coming next week.

With it being Friday the 13th this week, Schofield leaned into the horror theme on Twitter to reveal that next week we’ll be learning more about the hotly anticipated horror title sometime next week. The tweet also reveals a gruesome close-up look at one of the gross threats present in the upcoming title, something that we’ll probably be seeing in full within the week.

But in what form will we be seeing footage from The Callisto Protocol? Screenshots? A press-release? A new trailer? A teaser for a future trailer? All options are on the table, but it should be noted that Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards, and creator of Summer Games Fest, the up-and-coming potential E3 successor was very quick to respond to Schofield with a set of big-eyed emojis. While it could simply be enthusiasm on Geoff’s part, given his profile on the internet and the scrutiny he is constantly under, a degree of care on Geoff’s part will always need to be shown to ensure comments he makes are not taken out of context. It was also Geoff’s own The Game Awards in 2020 where the game was debuted.

While we’ve not seen anything from Dead Space since the launch of Dead Space 3 in 2013, fans of the space-bound horror genre now have plenty to look forward to with Dead Space’s remake coming in January, and now seemingly The Callisto Protocol being not to much further away either.

Of course another interesting facet to The Callisto Protocol hype is the connection to the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) universe. It has been previously confirmed by Schofield that the game is set in the same timeline as the once genre-defining battle royale game, but to what capacity the games connect is, as of now, undefined.

Source