LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reigns Supreme as PS Blog’s Players Choice for the Month of April 2022

Each month the PlayStation Blog asks its readers to vote for the top game and for the month of April 2022 the fans have spoken! Voted in at the number one spot is no other than TT Games epic title — LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga!

The month of April 2022 was a big month for games, not only did we see the release of MLB The Show 22, but other titles such as Vampire: The Masquerade, Godfall: Ultimate Edition, and plenty more. Justin Massongill , content communications manager, took to the PlayStation Blog to congratulate developer TT Games on their hard work and to thank the fans for voting!

Congrats, TT Games! Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga brought home the most votes in April’s Players’ Choice poll, followed by The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe and MLB The Show 22.

For those still on the fence about picking up Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, may I suggest checking out our Before You Buy video where we talk about the game in detail and give you some awesome gameplay to check out!

The PlayStation Blog recently detailed the top downloads of the month for April 2022 and it seems like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is on a roll and was on top as well. The full list details the top PS5, PS4, PSVR and free-to-play titles of the month and with April being a big month for games, there were plenty of games to choose from. Check out the full detailed list right here!

Did you pick up Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga yet? If so let us know how it’s going for you so far in the comments below!

Source