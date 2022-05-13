World of Tanks Free Giveaway in Honor of its Birthday

It is the first birthday of World of Tanks being live on Steam, so before you give the game your best wishes, they have honored the date themselves by offering players a bag full of free goodies for this free-to-play tank shooting game. Check out the announcement video below.

World of Tanks has been enjoyed by the masses for the last 12 months, and the anniversary celebrations will be lasting from May 13th to May 23rd. Steam players can have fun with some new in-game activities as well as being able to access some free DLC that comes with the famed Cromwell B Tank; a truly iconic piece of British engineering.

The game lets players master five different vehicle types 11 different nations and over 600 individual vehicles, they can explore unique maps that are based on fields and cities from all across the world, and perfect their skills in a variety of game modes that aim to challenge your personal skills but also your teamwork.

Millions of players have participated in the growth of the game since it was released on Steam last year, and because of that loyal fanbase of wannabe tank drivers, World of Tanks has also managed to win 4 Golden Joystick awards and two Guinness World Records for the most players simultaneously logged on to an MMO server at the same time, which is one hell of an achievement.

The British Cromwell tank is a really fun vehicle on World of Tanks, it is fast, moves like a race car, and has a reload time so fast you’d think it was a semi-auto. Tankers can use this vehicle to easily outmaneuver and flank their enemies, or if you just need to quickly get to the aid of one of your teammates – the Cromwell tank will do everything apart from making your bed.

This anniversary offers end on the 23rd of May, and with this link here you will be able to receive all the discounts that make this a free offer. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity.

