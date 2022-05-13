Rabbids: Party of Legends Arriving in the West on June 30th

Ubisoft has announced that it will be releasing Rabbids: Party of Legends for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia in the West, after the game was initially only released in China only by Ubisoft Chengdu in August last year.

Rabbids: Party of Legends was also only available on the Nintendo Switch in China, so this news that it will be coming on to other platforms as well is a huge bonus for this quirky little game to access a larger pool of gamers. When creating this game, Ubisoft’s Chinese development team took inspiration from traditional Chinese imagery and aimed to merge Eastern and Western sensibilities, blending an important piece of Chinese culture with the light-heartedness and wacky nature of the Rabbids.

If you don’t know much about this game, then we have all the information you will ever need – it sounds weird but stay with us. When the Rabbids take a ride in their washing machine (yes, that’s right), they are mysteriously transported to a mythological world of mayhem that is inspired by the classic Chinese novel ‘Journey to the West’ – that’s ironic, seeing as it is in fact coming to the West.

This is a multiplayer game that lets you and your buddies play your way through the absolute chaos that is in your path, just so you can find your way home. You can have up to four players who can join locally and operate a two-versus-two battle or as a free-for-all. This game also includes 50 minigames that aim to challenge players to strike silly poses, scarf chili peppers (whatever that means), show off all your dance moves, and a whole host of other quirky little tasks.

Some of the key features include:

You will explore a legendary story filled with colorful characters which will be played across four chapters, in this hilarious game

The chance to jump headfirst into a manic multiplayer mode with your friends

Build a custom playlist of your favorite mini-games

Fully customizable difficulty levels and intuitive controls

Don’t miss out on this game when it comes out on June 30th, it will be worth it for the funky aesthetic alone. Check out the original Chinese trailer below to see what we mean.

