Rockstar announces an updated Max Payne 3 soundtrack

It's not exactly the remaster we were expecting, but it's a welcome surprise for Max Payne 3 fans.

From the Rockstar Games website, the developer says that it is “thrilled to announce Max Payne 3 – The Official Soundtrack (Anniversary Edition), a new version of the iconic soundtrack coming later this year to digital streaming platforms and limited-edition vinyl.”

Max Payne 3 has reached its lofty 10-year anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, Rockstar Games announced today that a new version of the original soundtrack will be released later this year.

The Anniversary Edition of the soundtrack will feature music from the L.A. noise band HEALTH. It will also feature tracks from the game that were never released before. Rockstar describes HEALTH’s score for Max Payne 3 as a dark and industrial soundscape that reflects the frayed mental state of Max. The track “Tears” even became a favorite in the live shows that the band has put on.

Max Payne 3 was the first game in the series to be developed by Rockstar after Remedy Entertainment worked on the first two entries. Max Payne 3 was originally released in 2012 across Xbox 360, PS3, and PC. It is available on PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher, and on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through backward compatibility.

Fans have been wishing for a remaster of the acclaimed action game but there has been no official word on this happening so far. Rockstar is likely hard at work developing the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Thankfully, not all hope has been lost for the future of the Max Payne series. Remedy recently announced that it is teaming up with Rockstar to remake the first two Max Payne entries as a single new game for current-gen consoles and PC. The remake is currently in the concept development stage, and it will be powered by Remedy’s own Northlight game engine which was also used in Control.

