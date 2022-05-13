The Persona series has sold 1.3 million copies since last April

Game developer Atlus has become famous for its unique brand of JRPGs like the Persona series, and it’s paying off. Sega Sammy released its financial results for the fiscal year ending in March 2022 today. This period started in April 2021 and ended on the last day of March 2022.

Sega Sammy’s financial results state that the Persona franchise has sold an estimated total of 1.3 million units worldwide between April 2021 and the end of March 2022. The impressive figure includes both digital and physical sales. Looking at the entire fiscal year, the series had sold around 300k or 400k units in most quarters. Only 100k units were sold in the fourth quarter between January to March of this year.

There are a few key games in the franchise that might have been driving these sales. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax saw a remastered release on March 17th this year for PC, Switch, and PS4. The previous fiscal year had an estimated total of 3 million units sold for the Persona series. This was for the period between April 2020 and March 2021. The big difference between the two fiscal years could be explained by Persona 5 Royal releasing in the West on March 31st, 2020, and the worldwide releases of Persona 5 Strikers in that same time period.

Looking to the future, Sega Sammy is forecasting that 16 new games will be released in the fiscal year between April 2022 and March 2023. These games include the likes of Sonic Origins, Sonic Frontiers, and Soul Hackers 2. Many of the games that are planned for release will thankfully receive a simultaneous worldwide release across the various platforms they are coming to.

The Persona series reached its 25th-anniversary last year, and Atlus is set to continue the celebrations by holding a Persona concert this October. Fans of the series are aware that new games have sometimes been announced at these concerts in the past. With any luck, the new concert this October could be the first tease of Persona 6.

Source