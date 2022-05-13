Fall Guy Developers Tease Big Announcement Coming Next Week, Fans Expecting Nintendo Switch & Xbox One Releases

Fall Guys have become one of the most popular titles to jump into within the last year and that’s due to its fun charm, addicting mini-games, and it’s battle royale format. Since its debut release on Sony’s PS5, the game has gone on to garner a huge following. Now it seems that Fall Guys might possibly be making their way to other platforms.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has teased this morning that a major announcement is coming next week. The expectations are that the long-awaited title will join the Xbox and Nintendo platforms. The announcement is set for May 16th at 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM EST. The announcement will be made live on all social media platforms, but YouTube or Twitch will showcase the announcement live.

Check out the official Tweet down below:

🚨 THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ™ 🚨



🗓️ 16th of May

⏰ 18:00 BST



📺 W H E R E ?

YouTube: https://t.co/bGKEHjiQPh

Twitch: https://t.co/ET3QrsrlrH



Also on Twitter, TikTok… everywhere



❤️ this tweet to be automatically notified when the announcement is live! 👀 pic.twitter.com/JbZOzY4TQJ — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) May 12, 2022

However, this could just be an announcement for a major update for the game; perhaps a giant new season with new skins, game modes, and more. Fall Guys have been longing to join other platforms and this seems like it might just be the time to do so. However, until the announcement is made, speculation cointunes to rise. Recently, Fall Guys received their latest update, which brings new costumes, bug fixes, and more. If you are interested in checking out the full patch notes click here!

Fall Guys is currently available on the PS5 and PC platforms. Would you like to see an Xbox and Nintendo announcement? Let us know what you think the announcement will be and make sure to stay peeled to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news!

