Evil Dead: The Game Receives New Gore Filled Launch Trailer

Evil Dead: The Game has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the announcement and the time has finally come, and launch day is here! The epic multiplayer title that is inspired by one of the most iconic horror movies to date is now available for all platforms. To celebrate the exciting news, developer Saber Interactive has released a brand new launch trailer showcasing some new exciting gameplay.

Check out the brand new launch trailer for Evil Dead: The game down below:

Inspired by the iconic horror, humor and action of the “Evil Dead” franchise, Evil Dead: The Game brings the series’ biggest characters together in a pulse-pounding battle with the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash Williams, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, to kick Deadite butt and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls! Battle with more than 25 hard-hitting weapons and a variety of skill trees in multiplayer and bonus single-player missions to survive the night.

Evil Dead: The Game is a horror survival title, where a group of survivors will be tasked with surviving the evil forces of The Kandarian Demon. Players can join the fight as the heroes or villains in epic iterations of set pieces pulled directly from the source material. The PlayStation Blog has released new tips and tricks for players who are jumping into the game this weekend. If you are interested in learning some tips before diving in, check out our full detailed article right here!

Evil Dead: The Game is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Are you planning on jumping into the game this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

Source