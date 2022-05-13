SEGA Planning ‘Multiple’ New Games, Remakes And Remasters

It’s fair to say that the gaming world’s recent spate of end of year financial briefings is revealing some interesting things. As reported by VGC, SEGA has now presented its own financial report and has revealed that it is planning a “significant increase in new titles” alongside new remasters and remakes of some of the most beloved games in its considerable back catalogue.

SEGA fans will no doubt be delighted to hear this news, although there’s no word as of yet on which games would fall into the categories of ‘remakes’ and ‘remasters’. The news comes as the company is forecasting that its planned increase in output will likely generate sales of around 13 million games. According to the report, that’s around double the number of sales the company has reported for the financial year ending March 2022.

The projected success for the next financial year is built upon a core strategy of leveraging existing SEGA IPs, as well as focusing on “Super Games”. This is explained by the company in the financial report as follows.

The core strategies of the new medium-term plan center around digging deeper into key existing IPs like Sonic, PHANTASY STAR, YAKUZA (Ryu ga Gotoku), Persona, and Total War and offering these to global markets. We are also taking up the challenge of “Super Games” within five years. Also, given our large pool of IPs that enjoy strong global recognition, we will actively leverage past IPs and further develop them, that is, by means of remasters, remakes, reboots, etc. SEGA Sammy

The report also highlights SEGA’s plan to develop a new first-person shooter title at “Europe-based studios” in the financial year 2022-23, but the main takeaway seems to be its desire to reboot its already commercially successful titles such as Sonic The Hedgehog and Persona, to name a few. It’ll be an exciting 12 months for SEGA fans, that’s for sure.

