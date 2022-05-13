Star Trek Strange New Worlds First Episode Available On YouTube

Right now, you could argue that a true renaissance is going on with Star Trek. Because before, the franchise would at best get one franchise going at a time, and then they’d get movies if they were lucky. The JJ Abrams trilogy had its ups and downs, but it was solid stuff (and might be getting a 4th film…maybe). And then, when Paramount+/CBS All Access came to be, they started to do more than ever before. They made Discovery, Below Decks, Picard, Prodigy, and now, Star Trek Strange New Worlds.

Each of these have their own style and flair and visual style (Below Decks and Prodigy are animated series if you didn’t know), and then with Star Trek Strange New Worlds…it honestly feels “the most like Star Trek”…since the original Star Trek.

This series is set in the years before the original series, and follows Captain Pike and his crew as they go and explore the frontier and learn more about what’s out there. While that sounds simplistic, the response to the first two episodes has been overwhelming. The show has 98% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, that rarely happens.

What’s more, the fans that have watched it love the “done-in-one” stories that were very much in the style that series creator Gene Roddenberry wanted. Positive tales of life as well as showing the wonder of it as a whole.

To get people to check out the series (and get Paramount+ no doubt), they have put the first episode of Strange New Worlds up on YouTube for you all to watch for free! How nice of them, wouldn’t you say?

This will give you a great glimpse of what’s to come, and then if you like it, sign up for the streaming service and watch the rest when they come out!

