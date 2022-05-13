Zenless Zone Zero Revealed by Genshin Devs for PC, Mobile

Those interested in the post-apocalyptic urban fantasy RPG can now sign up for the closed beta.

Earlier this week, a strange countdown appeared on the Zenless Zone Zero website. The game is the next in line from Chinese developer miHoYo (or HoYoVerse, as they are branded internationally) after the incredible success of the gacha title Genshin Impact. More details were promised to be revealed on May 13, and revealed they were–the urban fantasy action RPG, while keeping the developer’s preferred anime style, looks to be bringing far grittier vibes to the table.

The game will be coming to PC and smartphones, though HoYoVerse has made it clear that they will be bringing it to other consoles in the future. Those interested in Zenless Zone Zero can sign up to participate in the initial closed beta on either PC or iOS on the official website now.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Along with the trailer, miHoYo has released a detailed overview of what to expect from the new IP.

Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new game IP set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city. It features an engaging story with a futuristic art style, distinctive characters, and an exhilarating action-orientated combat system. Players will play the role of a “Proxy” and embark on an adventure with a diverse group of partners to conquer the unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries in New Eridu—the last shelter for urban civilization. Contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the “Hollows.” They grow exponentially out of thin air, creating disordered dimensions where mysterious monsters dubbed the “Ethereal” roam. New Eridu, the last urban civilization that survived the apocalypse, managed to thrive by acquiring the technology to extract valuable resources out of the Hollows. As New Eridu became the city of miracle and attracted more resettled residents, it also started the massive exploration of the Hollows for its perpetual expansion. The Hollows then became industrialized and monetized under the city’s administration, which gradually led to the increasing tension between monopolistic enterprises, gangs, conspirators, and fanatics. Players in the game take on the role of a “Proxy”—a special professional who guides people in their exploration of Hollows. A great many people want to enter the Hollows for their own various reasons, and the “Proxies” are their indispensable partners. Players will help them explore the Hollows, battle their enemies, achieve their goals, and in the process learn more about their story. Besides the engaging story, this 3D anime-style title features a fluid, cinematic action-oriented combat system. While fighting Ethereal, players can take control of different characters to unleash electrifying skills and unlimited QTE combos. The game has also developed a roguelike gameplay mechanism that awaits exploration.

Zenless Zone Zero does not yet have a release window.

