Yes, Deadpool Was Almost In Multiverse Of Madness

From almost the outset, the biggest thing that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was hyping up was the concept of the “Variants” of the Marvel Multiverse showing up in various ways. And when the first main poster for the movie came out, a lot of people saw references to various parts of the Multiverse, and one specific one that fans claimed to have seen was that of Deadpool. Yes, that Deadpool.

Fans debated whether he would be in the movie, and sadly, that rumor did not pan out. However, writer Michael Waldron did note that he almost was in the movie…but he “didn’t fit”:

“Yeah, we talked about it,” the writer said. “I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like… It just didn’t feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.”

The reason Deadpool would’ve fit overall is that he’s a character who breaks the 4th wall and has various pop culture knowledge. What’s more, we KNOW he’s going to be in the MCU for Deadpool 3 (which is in the works now, no release window though), but we’re not exactly sure how.

As a result, many likely thought that he could’ve “jumped” with Doctor Strange between Multiverses and thus made the “transition” between the Fox version of the Marvel universe, to the MCU, and thus Deadpool 3 would be set. Sadly, that didn’t come to pass.

The fact that Marvel Studios even wants to continue Deadpool and keep it R-Rated (as promised by Kevin Feige) though is more than enough to keep fans happy and waiting for more information when the time comes.

And who knows? Maybe with the “Incursion” storyline, Deadpool will make a different cameo appearance before his main movie debuts.

