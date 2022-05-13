Kevin Smith Gives Unique Criticism To Doctor Strange Sequel

While Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness may be the biggest movie out right now by a wide margin, that doesn’t mean that it’s been universally “accepted” by all. In fact, if you listen to certain people, they’ve been able to point out key flaws that make this hyped film seem not as grand in context. And one of those people just so happens to be Kevin Smith.

Kevin Smith talked about the Doctor Strange sequel and noted that the hype for the movie kind of made the results a bit…mixed:

“I guess the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ implied to me before I saw the movie: ‘You’re gonna see so many iterations of these characters,'” the director said “And this is not a complaint, it just felt like they promised Disney World and gave you Six Flags…In terms of a ‘Multiverse of Madness it; was like ‘Well, I guess we went to more than one universe but we didn’t really spend a ton of time doing (it).'”

He added, “That was not enough to make me be like ‘I didn’t like this,’ I loved the movie I had a great time. I do think I did go in with…when I read ‘Multiverse of Madness,’ I’m like this is just gonna be a funhouse of like Marvel characters galore…This, it felt like Spider-Man: No Way Home 1.5 and that’s okay for me I love this…It was thinner than I imagined it to be and you know again that has everything to do with reading the internet and believing gossip sites. I was positive that Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man was going to be in this movie. Again it’s not like ‘And I hated it because he wasn’t,” but that was the level of expectation that was being presented, like ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet!’ and we have seen something similar.”

He’s not wrong. In fact, one of the complaints of this movie was that they went for “the big cameos” and yet they weren’t as glorious as they were believed to be. Including the Illuminati getting wiped out by Scarlet Witch in laughable fashion, or the “evil Doctor Strange’ not being the one from What If…? and just being “another evil Doctor Strange”, and so on and so forth.

And he’s right about the Multiversal element. Technically speaking, we only went to about 3-4 universes depending on how you look at things. But only 1 of them was really fleshed out, the others were just “cameos” in their own right.

So as in all things, you need to ignore the hype, watch the movie, and just see if you like it regardless of what’s been spoiled, or not spoiled, for you.

Source: ComicBook.com