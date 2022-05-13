Netflix Teases New Resident Evil Series With Short New Trailer

Netflix has released an official teaser trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Capcom’s popular zombie franchise, Resident Evil. Check out the trailer down below:

Clocking in just over a minute, the new teaser trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot, however, fans of the series will resonate with a couple of references throughout. Set in a post-apocalyptic London in the year 2036, Netflix’s Resident Evil series will explore different aspects of the franchise including the omnibus Umbrella Corp’s involvement with the outbreak. Fans and newcomers to the series will be greeted with a fast-paced teaser trailer filled with tons of zombies, gore, and blood. In fact, those excited to watch the series in its entirety will not have to wait much longer, as the final moments of the teaser trailer reinstates the show will debut on July 14th.

The trailer does a stellar job at giving viewers just the right amount of content, allowing us to want to see more. With that being said, fans can expect to see loads of zombies, an involvement with Umbrella Corp’s influence on the apocalypse, and familiar characters from the game franchise.

Netflix has said on the new Resident Evil horror series, “The Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The resident evil franchise has seen a number of different iterations over the years, with the most recent film led by Avan Jogia as Leon Kennedy, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon series released to mixed reviews, some claiming it was stale, while others praising it for its inspiring casting. Nonetheless, the Resident Evil franchise is one that often is perceived as a mixed bag, making the new Netflix adaptation more exciting.

Netflix has been on a roll today with promoting their upcoming series, as earlier today the company has revealed the official poster for the highly-anticipated Stranger Things Season 4. Whether it be exploring the upside-down or returning to the new and invigorated take on the Resident Evil franchise, Netflix has a lineup of series that is most certainly worth mentioning.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Are you excited for it to release this summer? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for all things gaming, films, and entertainment-related.

