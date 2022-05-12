Gotham Knights TV Series Picked Up At CW

In lieu of all that is going on at the CW, it might be a surprise that any show got picked up for series. Especially when it comes to the DC Comics shows, as they just suffered another loss via the Naomi series being shut down after just one season on the air. But, whether you like it or not, one DC Comics show has been picked up, and it’s the surprise of Gotham Knights. No, not the game, that’s another thing, this is a TV show with a completely different plot.

In this version of Gotham (which would not be the same Gotham as Batwoman/the Arrowverse), Batman has been killed, and the ones who have been accused of killing him are none other than the kids of renown villains. As such, Batman’s own son has to team up with them in order to clear their names and keep Gotham safe as the villains come out of the woodwork now that the Dark Knight is no longer around.

The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

While we don’t have an episode count, or whether it’ll premiere with the fall shows or at midseason, it should be noted that this is yet another attempt by the CW to do a “Batman show” without doing a “Batman show”. And that’s probably why so many are confused by this pickup. Because it’s a risk given some of these characters, and other shows like Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman had established fanbases that wanted their shows to return, but they were denied.

We’ll just have to see how it all plays out when Gotham Knights debuts on the CW.

Source: ComicBook.com