Naomi Has Been Canceled At The CW

It’s been a tough time for DC Comics fans as of late. The merger between Warner Bros and Discovery was meant to be a “beacon of hope” for a new and refined way of them doing business with the DC Comics properties, and yet, over on the CW, it’s honestly been a bit of a bloodbath. The first dominoes to fall were the cancelations of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow, and now, just two days after its season finale, we can add Naomi to that list.

Naomi was based off the mega-hit miniseries comic that came alive in 2019, and followed a young girl named Naomi McDuffie as she tried to understand why she suddenly had superpowers despite being “normal” for most of her life. The first 13 episode season ended on Tuesday with many teases of what could happen in Season 2, but now, unless another channel or streaming service picks it up…those mysteries will remain unsolved.

In truth, part of the problem with the series was both content and timing. By that, we mean that at present, Naomi as a comic series isn’t even 10 issues long. The first “season” was just five, and season 2 is going on right now. So the show had to take MANY liberties with the core content, including completely rewriting certain key characters and their appearance to suit the “Arrowverse feel”. And that did hurt the quality in the eyes of some.

Furthermore, not unlike other CW shows, it had a VERY sporadic episode release schedule. Which meant it would be on for a few weeks, then off for a few weeks, making it very hard to keep a solid audience.

And, of course, the rumors about the CW being for sale didn’t help things either, as many other shows have been canceled on the CW as well and this was just another casualty.

