What Xbox Series X Games Support 120 FPS?

Now that eBay is starting to loosen its grip on supplies of the Xbox Series X, we’re starting to see fans asking a lot of questions about the system. No, it is not actually a fridge; no, you should not vape directly into it; yes, it has a substantial library of games that can run at 120 frames per second.

Some of these are modern-day releases that were built with that kind of framerate in mind, while others can reach that level of animation via the Xbox FPS Boost feature. Either way, a game running at 120 FPS has smoother animations, more responsive inputs, and better performance. Here are the Xbox Series X games that are currently, at time of writing, set up to run at 120 FPS.

What Games Can Run at 120 FPS on Xbox?

The high framerate club on Xbox Series X is still fairly exclusive. There are a few games from the previous generation that get on here via FPS Boost, while others have been patched to work that way.

2D, pixel-art games like CrossCode still get a lot out of running at 120 FPS.

In general, these will run at 120 FPS naturally via the Xbox’s hardware; you shouldn’t have to tweak anything.

The following games can handle 120 FPS by themselves, right out of the box:

Asphalt 9: Legends

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone

CrossCode

Descenders

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Doom Eternal

ExoMecha

F1 2021

Fortnite

Gears 5 (in multiplayer mode)

Ghostrunner

Halo Infinite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Jydge

King Oddball

Knockout City

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Metal: Hellsinger

Minecraft Dungeons

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

OlliOlli World

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Orphan of the Machine

Overwatch

Psychonauts 2

Quake

Rainbow Six: Siege

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Samurai Shodown (2019)

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Skeletal Avenger

Star Wars: Squadrons

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

The Falconeer

The Touryst

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

WRC 9

Zombie Army 4

Now you can get murdered by a Xenomorph faster than ever! Thanks, FPS Boost!

These games can reach 120 FPS via Xbox FPS Boost:

Alien: Isolation

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 5

Battlefield Hardline

Dirt 4

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

Golf with your Friends

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hyperscape

Island Saver

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO The Hobbit

Mad Max

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Moving Out

My Friend Pedro

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Overcooked 2!

Paladins

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Realm Royale

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

SMITE

Superhot

Super Lucky’s Tale

The Gardens Between

The LEGO Movie Videogame

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Unravel 2

Unruly Heroes

Untitled Goose Game

Notably, the lower-powered Xbox Series S can still hit 120 FPS on many of the games on this list. The big exceptions are the newer Call of Duty titles, which is fine, because they barely fit on the Series S’s smaller hard drive anyway.