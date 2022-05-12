What Xbox Series X Games Support 120 FPS?

Now that eBay is starting to loosen its grip on supplies of the Xbox Series X, we’re starting to see fans asking a lot of questions about the system. No, it is not actually a fridge; no, you should not vape directly into it; yes, it has a substantial library of games that can run at 120 frames per second.
Some of these are modern-day releases that were built with that kind of framerate in mind, while others can reach that level of animation via the Xbox FPS Boost feature. Either way, a game running at 120 FPS has smoother animations, more responsive inputs, and better performance. Here are the Xbox Series X games that are currently, at time of writing, set up to run at 120 FPS.
What Games Can Run at 120 FPS on Xbox?
The high framerate club on Xbox Series X is still fairly exclusive. There are a few games from the previous generation that get on here via FPS Boost, while others have been patched to work that way.
In general, these will run at 120 FPS naturally via the Xbox’s hardware; you shouldn’t have to tweak anything.
The following games can handle 120 FPS by themselves, right out of the box:
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- CrossCode
- Descenders
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dirt 5
- Doom Eternal
- ExoMecha
- F1 2021
- Fortnite
- Gears 5 (in multiplayer mode)
- Ghostrunner
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Jydge
- King Oddball
- Knockout City
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- OlliOlli World
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Orphan of the Machine
- Overwatch
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Samurai Shodown (2019)
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Skeletal Avenger
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- The Falconeer
- The Touryst
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- WRC 9
- Zombie Army 4
These games can reach 120 FPS via Xbox FPS Boost:
- Alien: Isolation
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 5
- Battlefield Hardline
- Dirt 4
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hyperscape
- Island Saver
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Mad Max
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Moving Out
- My Friend Pedro
- Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Overcooked 2!
- Paladins
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Realm Royale
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- SMITE
- Superhot
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- The Gardens Between
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Unravel 2
- Unruly Heroes
- Untitled Goose Game
Notably, the lower-powered Xbox Series S can still hit 120 FPS on many of the games on this list. The big exceptions are the newer Call of Duty titles, which is fine, because they barely fit on the Series S’s smaller hard drive anyway.