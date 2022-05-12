Netflix Unleashes Official Stranger Things Season 4 Poster

Ahead of its highly anticipated release later this month, Netflix has unveiled the official poster for Stranger Things Season 4. Check out the official poster down below:

*screams in demogorgon*

THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER. Vol 1 May 27 pic.twitter.com/J9iGHTWLpZ — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 12, 2022

The new poster assembles the star-studded cast of Stranger Things, all the while bringing a new spooky face into the fray. It is very reminiscent of the original poster for the first season, bringing a sense of nostalgia, with the classic lineup of characters fans fell in love with. With a new villain on the loose, the new season seems to be promising and it sure feels like it will bring all the emotions to the table.

In related news, Netflix has recently released a rather dark, yet grim trailer for the next season of Stranger Things, which showcases a whole new world of possibilities. It was also revealed in pair with the trailer, that the new season will be separated into new volumes with the second half debuting later this summer. Netflix has also detailed that season 5 will mark the ending of Stranger Things Season 4. Volume 1 debuts exclusively on Netflix later this month on May 27th, with Volume 2 scheduled to premiere on July 1st.

What are your thoughts on the poster? Are you excited as we are to see the hit show return? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for your latest fix of all things entertainment.

