Fallen Order’s Sequel Reported to be Titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Releases 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a major surprise from studio Respawn and publisher EA back in 2017. The game has gone on to grow into a cult-like fanbase that left the players itching for more. And with some time in development on the sequel, it seems like fans should start to get excited again.

According to a new report from gaming journalist Jeff Grubb from Giantbomb, there has been some internal news about the game. The first and major news is that the sequel to Fallen Order is set to be titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This title makes sense for those who completed the game. Grubb follows up by stating that Jedi: Survivor will be next-gen only, meaning it will only release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

As we move further into this generation’s consoles, we will start to see developers cut PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game due to the lack of power. Grubb also notes that the game is set to release next year, sometime in 2023. These are interesting tidbits for fans who have been itching for more Star Wars Fallen Order content and with a general set release date, we should expect to hear EA talk about the game in the near future.

Jeff Grubb talks about the Fallen Order sequel on the Giant Bomb podcast, which you can listen to it here.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor… you got it. You nailed it. Well done.” “That’s the name.” Grubb didn’t elaborate beyond this. “Star Wars Jedi 2 is going to be new-gen only, where it’s PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and then of course PC,” Grubb said.

“One of the reasons that they’re going to be able to do that is because it’s not coming out until 2023. This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023.”

Earlier this month we discussed the possibility of Obi-Wan joining Fallen Order’s sequel through a cameo of some sort in the game. If you’re interested in learning more about the Obi-Wan speculation tie-in, you can read the full article here.

The rumored Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is aiming for a 2023 release date for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. However, with all these types of posts take it with a grain of salt as changes can be made while in development. But with the new information released, fans should be eager to learn more. Are you excited for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Let us know in the comments below!

