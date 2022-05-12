Dead Space Remake Gets January 27th Release Date

After what seems like a day of game delay announcements, finally, we have some good news. It’s been announced that the Dead Space remake will be released on January 27th next year. The news was confirmed on Twitter earlier on after a special live stream took place on the Dead Space Twitch and YouTube channels.

While the stream was primarily focused on the game’s art direction, the team at EA Motive did confirm a release date for the Dead Space remake, which until now was previously pencilled in roughly as being ‘early 2023’.

The live stream showcased a range of exciting-looking assets and artwork from the game, which is currently pre-alpha, but the team at EA Motive made it clear that things are “progressing well” on the remake. For more of an in-depth look at some of the creatures, creations and concept art shared in the live stream, you can watch it back in full right here.

The Dead Space remake was announced back in July last year and will be a complete reworking of the original sci-fi horror title from 2008. While there’s been some quite in-depth progress shared in today’s live stream, the Dead Space channel has also uploaded a range of other clips, detailing some of the game’s immersive effects, character models, lighting effects and even an early walkthrough of one of the game’s areas, an engine room. Check it out below.

With all this first-look content it’s no wonder fans on social media are getting excited. However it may be some time before we see any further updates, so for now players will have to feast their eyes on the horrors that await in these videos. Check out the Dead Space YouTube channel for more of them.

Dead Space Remake will launch on January 27th and will be available on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 and PC.

