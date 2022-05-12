Stellaris: Overlord Expansion Gets Release trailer

The new expansion for spacefaring empire-building grand strategy adventure Stellaris has gone live today, alongside a new release trailer for the DLC. In this expansion, players are going to get the opportunity to seize control of the entire galaxy by becoming, well, the overlord.

Stellaris: Overlord is now available for players on PC and console and brings a lot of new features and content to the game. Five new beginnings have been added to the game as part of the new expansion, meaning that players who want to grow their new empire from scratch can do so in a number of different ways. You can check out the newly-released launch trailer for the expansion right here.

With the main themes of the Overlord expansion being about the protection of power and majesty, the new content aims to offer players a number of new and different ways to conquer and manage their galactic empire. Players will be able to specialise the roles of the vassals within their empires at a much more granular level. In terms of building and expanding their power and influence, Overlord also introduces a range of huge new megastructures to construct. Players will also have opportunities to make friends (if they want to) with a number of new enclaves as they encounter new societies.

To celebrate the launch of the new Overlord expansion, the team at Paradox Interactive are also offering some big discounts on the game over on Steam. These include both an 80% discount on the base game and up to 50% off selected DLC. The Nemesis DLC currently has 30% off. This offer runs from today until May 23rd, so if you were thinking about getting into spacefaring strategy, now could be the perfect time to do so.

Stellaris: Overlord is available now on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

