Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – Knights of the Mediterranean Receives New Trailer

One of the classic PC stragety games, Age of Empires, will be getting a new definitive edition later this month. The new remastered edition centers around the third instalment in the franchise — Age of Empires 3: Knights of the Mediterranean.

The developers have released a brand new trailer showcasing the game in action. Although the trailer is quite short, fans of the game will surely see the new improvements made to the game as well as some of the new features that have been added. Pre-orders are now live for eager fans, the game will also be available to play through PC Game Pass.

Check out the brand new trailer down below:

Knights of the Mediterranean brings a wealth of new content to Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, including the addition of the Italians and Maltese Civilizations, the brand new casual friendly Tycoon Game Mode, and the first-ever set of Historical Maps, bringing endless replayability with a historical twist!

2 new Civilizations

30 new Random Maps

9 new Minor Civilizations

8 Historical Maps

Diplomacy Game mode

Tycoon Game mode

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – Knights of the Mediterranean is set to release for the PC later this month on May 26th. Are you excited for the defitinintve edition of the classic game? Let us know in the comments below!

