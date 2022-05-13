Marvel Cinematic Universe is introducing Most Powerful Mutant

Warning that this article can and does contain spoilers to Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

Over the past many years, Marvel fans have been waiting and hoping for a lot of their favorite heroes to make it over into the MCU, and the X-Men characters and ones who have yet to have their moment to shine in the universe Marvel’s created. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they have introduced a powerful mutant into the Cinematic Universe. The film centers around Stephen Strange, but the movie also does fit in many more elements, things, and people to come in the future. Not to mention the many possibilities with the new multiverses being unexplored and making things easy to cross over into the MCU.

It is amazing to think just how big the MCU has grown in about 15 years since Iron Man was released, and it is undeniable that the franchise will not be slowing up. With Disney having rights to Fantastic Four and X-Men, it is now being added to the franchise and that’s exciting news for fans. Doctor Strange 2 has already put this into use. Partnering with the powers of America Chavez, Stephen Strange was able to go through many universes we haven’t seen before and are beyond our thinking, including one with mutants and the Fantastic Four, where they protect Earth just like the Avengers. Wild isn’t it?

John Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic has teased the existence of Marvel’s most powerful mutants. While trying to talk Scarlet Witch out of possessing Earth-838 Wanda, Mr. Fantastic, AKA, Reed Richards mentions that he also has kids, which references Franklin and Valeria Richards from the comics, who are the children of Reed and Sue Storm. His daughter, Valeria, in the comics has a mutation that gives her powers of incredible intelligence. However, Franklin has the abilities to make him the most powerful mutant of Marvel, but also one of the strongest comic characters ever. He has the power to bend reality, which is very similar to Scarlet Witch and what she does in WandaVision and also Doctor Strange 2, except Franklin can do this on a much bigger scale than Wanda. Franklin, in fact, has created and destroyed entire universes already in the comics. But the plans for Marvel Cinematic Universes for Fantastic Four and X-Men characters and storylines are still a mystery.

Now that several world-ending events have taken place, the introduction of X-Men and Fantastic Four characters is challenging and could take more time than we expect. Keeping that in mind, Reed Richards and Professor Xavier in Multiverse of Madness gave the audiences a great taste of what is to come in the future, and Franklin Richards could be one of the characters that are introduced in the nearer future. If Marvel is really heading towards the Secret Wars, it is very possible to introduce Franklin to the universe.

The Patrick Stewart’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an epic moment for fans and marks history in the comic book world. Now we can definitely expect many more cameos from characters entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe even more, as we hope X-Men and more Fantastic Four characters and introduced.

