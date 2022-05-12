Little Witch Nobeta Leaves Early Access in September

Little Witch Nobeta is not only leaving Early Access on Steam, but also coming to PS4 and the Nintendo Switch later this year. Fans can get their hands on the full version of the game and limited Collectors’ Editions when it releases on September 29th.

Players take on the role of the titular “Little Witch” Nobeta as she explores a mysterious castle. Within the castle are clues to Nobeta’s past but also powerful foes with “crafted souls” standing in her way.

The launch will also feature exclusive merchandise including members of the virtual idol group Hololive. The talents of Hololive have lent their voice to Little Witch Nobeta and actually voice some of the game’s major bosses.

Bosses voiced by Hololive idols include:

Omaru Polka as Tania

Shirakami Fubuki as Monica

Shirogane Noel as Vanessa

The Little Witch Nobeta is a 3D action shooting game.

Players will explore ancient, unknown castles and use different magic elements to fight against the soul!

The game uses a comfortable Japanese art style, but the battles are quite challenging despite its cute looks.

Underestimating your foes will lead to troublesome encounters. You must discover enemies’ weaknesses and learn the precise time to dodge attacks in order to gain the advantage in combat Game feature:

Complete plot cutscenes.

Moderate puzzle-solving elements.

Various combat styles including physical melee attacks and four types of magic: Arcane, Ice, Fire, and Thunder.

Each magic spell can either be shot normally, or charged up to unleash a devastating magic trick!

Each element has a unique design, allowing players to find one that suits them.

Although charging magic spells takes some time, successfully attacking enemies will charge the gauge automatically. Go on the offensive to use powerful magic more often! Story:

Nobeta, the little wonder, came to the castle alone to solve the mystery of her own life. Constantly challenging powerful crafted souls, she learned all kinds of magical abilities and befriended a mysterious little black cat.

What secrets hide in the depths of the castle? Steam

The collector’s editions of the game will feature different artwork goodies depending on which platform they buy it for. PS4 users will get artwork featuring Fubuki and Monica, Switch users will get artwork featuring Polka and Tania, and lastly PC users will get artwork featuring Noel and Vanessa.

The collector’s editions will also include printed autograph cards from their respective Hololive idols.

