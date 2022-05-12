PlayStation Details April’s Top Downloaded Titles, Full List Here

Justin Massongill, Content Communications Manager at Sony, took to the PlayStation Blog to bring us the top downloaded titles across Sony platforms in the month of April 2022. The past month has been sort of crazy with titles such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, San Diego Studios epic baseball simulator — MLB The Show 22, and plenty more.

The list not only covers the top downloads for PS5 and PS4, but it also covers top downloads for PSVR games as well as free-to-play titles. The list is quite massive amassing 20 titles in each category. But before you go check out the list, what game do you think grabbed the number one spot?

Check out the top 20 downloaded games for both the Ps5 and PS4 down below:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2 MLB The Show 22 ELDEN RING 3 ELDEN RING Cyberpunk 2077 4 WWE 2K22 GRAN TURISMO 7 5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands WWE 2K22 6 NBA 2K22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 7 Cyberpunk 2077 F1 2021 8 GRAN TURISMO 7 Grand Theft Auto V 9 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Among Us 10 Madden NFL 22 It Takes Two 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 12 Horizon Forbidden West NBA 2K22 13 Call of Duty: Vanguard Kena: Bridge of Spirits 14 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Horizon Forbidden West 15 It Takes Two Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 16 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT FAR CRY 6 17 Among Us Metro Exodus 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard 19 Kena: Bridge of Spirits FIFA 22 20 The Elder Scrolls Online The Elder Scrolls Online

*

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 MLB The Show 22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Grand Theft Auto V 3 Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft 4 ELDEN RING ELDEN RING 5 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 6 NBA 2K22 Tekken 7 7 Minecraft F1 2021 8 WWE 2K22 Little Nightmares 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 10 Injustice 2 The Crew 2 11 Little Nightmares The Last of Us Part II 12 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands NBA 2K22 13 Call of Duty: Vanguard Among Us 14 The Last of Us Part II Horizon Zero Dawn 15 Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker A Way Out 16 EA Sports UFC 4 Need for Speed Heat 17 CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 18 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Monopoly Plus 19 Mortal Kombat 11 Batman: Arkham Knight 20 The Crew 2 WWE 2K22

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Batman: Arkham VR Moss: Book II 4 Moss: Book II Batman: Arkham VR 5 SUPERHOT VR VR Ping Pong Pro 6 Stride SUPERHOT VR 7 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Stride 8 Swordsman VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 9 VR Ping Pong Pro Swordsman VR 10 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Wanderer

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Apex Legends eFootball 2022 3 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Apex Legends 4 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 5 Rec Room Rec Room 6 Rocket League Rocket League 7 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 8 Destiny 2 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt 9 eFootball 2022 Brawlhalla 10 Brawlhalla Destiny 2

April was a great month for gaming and it seems like the train continues to roll as May seems to be another good month. The Evil Dead game, Trek to Yomi, and Sniper Elite 6 are just some of the contenders for the upcoming month.

How do you feel about the top downloads for April 2022? What games did you manage to grab? Let us know in the comments below!

Source

source: PS Blog