Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

PlayStation Details April’s Top Downloaded Titles, Full List Here

What games did you download in April?

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

Justin Massongill, Content Communications Manager at Sony, took to the PlayStation Blog to bring us the top downloaded titles across Sony platforms in the month of April 2022. The past month has been sort of crazy with titles such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, San Diego Studios epic baseball simulator — MLB The Show 22, and plenty more.

The list not only covers the top downloads for PS5 and PS4, but it also covers top downloads for PSVR games as well as free-to-play titles. The list is quite massive amassing 20 titles in each category. But before you go check out the list, what game do you think grabbed the number one spot?

Check out the top 20 downloaded games for both the Ps5 and PS4 down below:

PS5 Games

US/CanadaEU
1LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaLEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
2MLB The Show 22ELDEN RING
3ELDEN RINGCyberpunk 2077
4WWE 2K22GRAN TURISMO 7
5Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsWWE 2K22
6NBA 2K22Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
7Cyberpunk 2077F1 2021
8GRAN TURISMO 7Grand Theft Auto V
9Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesAmong Us
10Madden NFL 22It Takes Two
11Mortal Kombat 11Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
12Horizon Forbidden WestNBA 2K22
13Call of Duty: VanguardKena: Bridge of Spirits
14Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderHorizon Forbidden West
15It Takes TwoMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
16Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUTFAR CRY 6
17Among UsMetro Exodus
18Grand Theft Auto VCall of Duty: Vanguard
19Kena: Bridge of SpiritsFIFA 22
20The Elder Scrolls OnlineThe Elder Scrolls Online

*

PS4 Games

US/CanadaEU
1MLB The Show 22LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
2LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaGrand Theft Auto V
3Batman: Arkham KnightMinecraft
4ELDEN RINGELDEN RING
5Grand Theft Auto VRed Dead Redemption 2
6NBA 2K22Tekken 7
7MinecraftF1 2021
8WWE 2K22Little Nightmares
9Red Dead Redemption 2Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
10Injustice 2The Crew 2
11Little NightmaresThe Last of Us Part II
12Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsNBA 2K22
13Call of Duty: VanguardAmong Us
14The Last of Us Part IIHorizon Zero Dawn
15Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi StrikerA Way Out
16EA Sports UFC 4Need for Speed Heat
17CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITIONCall of Duty: Modern Warfare
18Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarMonopoly Plus
19Mortal Kombat 11Batman: Arkham Knight
20The Crew 2WWE 2K22

PS VR Games

US/CanadaEU
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3Batman: Arkham VRMoss: Book II
4Moss: Book IIBatman: Arkham VR
5SUPERHOT VRVR Ping Pong Pro
6StrideSUPERHOT VR
7Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR SeriesStride
8Swordsman VRVader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
9VR Ping Pong ProSwordsman VR
10Astro Bot Rescue MissionWanderer

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/CanadaEU
1FortniteFortnite
2Apex LegendseFootball 2022
3Vampire: The Masquerade – BloodhuntApex Legends
4Call of Duty: WarzoneCall of Duty: Warzone
5Rec RoomRec Room
6Rocket LeagueRocket League
7Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact
8Destiny 2Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
9eFootball 2022Brawlhalla
10BrawlhallaDestiny 2

April was a great month for gaming and it seems like the train continues to roll as May seems to be another good month. The Evil Dead game, Trek to Yomi, and Sniper Elite 6 are just some of the contenders for the upcoming month.

How do you feel about the top downloads for April 2022? What games did you manage to grab? Let us know in the comments below!

Source

source: PS Blog

Share this article:

LinkedIn0