PlayStation Details April’s Top Downloaded Titles, Full List Here

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Justin Massongill, Content Communications Manager at Sony, took to the PlayStation Blog to bring us the top downloaded titles across Sony platforms in the month of April 2022. The past month has been sort of crazy with titles such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, San Diego Studios epic baseball simulator — MLB The Show 22, and plenty more.
The list not only covers the top downloads for PS5 and PS4, but it also covers top downloads for PSVR games as well as free-to-play titles. The list is quite massive amassing 20 titles in each category. But before you go check out the list, what game do you think grabbed the number one spot?
Check out the top 20 downloaded games for both the Ps5 and PS4 down below:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|2
|MLB The Show 22
|ELDEN RING
|3
|ELDEN RING
|Cyberpunk 2077
|4
|WWE 2K22
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|5
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|WWE 2K22
|6
|NBA 2K22
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|7
|Cyberpunk 2077
|F1 2021
|8
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|9
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Among Us
|10
|Madden NFL 22
|It Takes Two
|11
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|12
|Horizon Forbidden West
|NBA 2K22
|13
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|14
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Horizon Forbidden West
|15
|It Takes Two
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|16
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|FAR CRY 6
|17
|Among Us
|Metro Exodus
|18
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|19
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|FIFA 22
|20
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|The Elder Scrolls Online
*
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|MLB The Show 22
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|2
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Minecraft
|4
|ELDEN RING
|ELDEN RING
|5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|6
|NBA 2K22
|Tekken 7
|7
|Minecraft
|F1 2021
|8
|WWE 2K22
|Little Nightmares
|9
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|10
|Injustice 2
|The Crew 2
|11
|Little Nightmares
|The Last of Us Part II
|12
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|NBA 2K22
|13
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Among Us
|14
|The Last of Us Part II
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|15
|Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|A Way Out
|16
|EA Sports UFC 4
|Need for Speed Heat
|17
|CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|18
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Monopoly Plus
|19
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|20
|The Crew 2
|WWE 2K22
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Moss: Book II
|4
|Moss: Book II
|Batman: Arkham VR
|5
|SUPERHOT VR
|VR Ping Pong Pro
|6
|Stride
|SUPERHOT VR
|7
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Stride
|8
|Swordsman VR
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|9
|VR Ping Pong Pro
|Swordsman VR
|10
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|Wanderer
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Apex Legends
|eFootball 2022
|3
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
|Apex Legends
|4
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|5
|Rec Room
|Rec Room
|6
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|7
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|8
|Destiny 2
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
|9
|eFootball 2022
|Brawlhalla
|10
|Brawlhalla
|Destiny 2
April was a great month for gaming and it seems like the train continues to roll as May seems to be another good month. The Evil Dead game, Trek to Yomi, and Sniper Elite 6 are just some of the contenders for the upcoming month.
How do you feel about the top downloads for April 2022? What games did you manage to grab? Let us know in the comments below!