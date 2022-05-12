Medieval Dynasty Announced Co-op Mode

Publisher Toplitz Productions has announced a new co-op mode will be coming to the medieval life simulator Medieval Dynasty. Though fans will have to wait as the feature isn’t planned to be added until at least 2023.

In Medieval Dynasty players take on the role of a humble peasant with hardly anything to his name. In typical survival game fashion, players will begin with only the bare necessities and craft and gather their way up to become a powerhouse of resources and equipment.

Medieval Dynasty takes the fantasy of building yourself up even further, and players can start a family and build an entire village populated with NPCs.

Now, once the new co-op mode drops players will be able to carve a home out of the wilderness with friends. You can find the announcement for co-op mode in Medieval Dynasty here.

Europe in the early Middle Ages — Nobles and clergy rule and the trade between nations brings prosperity as well as envy, distrust, and greed. Military conflict is everywhere and entire continents are changing. In Medieval Dynasty, you take on the role of a young man who has fled from war and wants to take his fate into his own hands. From being alone, inexperienced and poor you will develop into a master of many skills, a leader of your community and the founder of a prosperous dynasty which is meant to last and prosper for generations to come. Defending against wild animals while hunting for food, gathering resources and crafting equipment, building a house and erecting a whole bustling village while founding a family all contribute to a unique gameplay experience across many genres. Tough winters and unexpected events challenge your skills and dexterity as you strive to build your own legacy. You can choose to follow the main chapters, solve the questlines or just roam around and explore the vast medieval world – but be careful as wolves or bears may try to take a bite from you… Begin with the simplest things for your own survival like hunting and farming as well as building yourself a home. Found a family and have a heir – entice others to live near and work for you, erect many other buildings to transform your settlement into a vibrant village and, ultimately, a thriving dynasty that will reign for generations. A massive medieval open 3D world awaits… Be aware of harsh winters and unexpected events while honing your skills to turn from a medieval survivor into the ruler of a dynasty. Grab your axe, hammer, or hunting bow – and craft your legacy! Steam

While co-op mode has been a long awaited feature, players are also hoping for new content like female player characters; but with the next game in the series Wild West Dynasty already in development, we’ll have to wait and see.

Source