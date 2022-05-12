Rainbow Six Extraction: Nightmare Fog Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Ubisoft has released the official gameplay trailer for their newest limited-time event in the epic first-person shooter Rainbow Six: Extraction. Titled Nightmare Fog, players will be thrown into a deadly toxic environment where players must find the source of the poisonous toxins and exterminate it.

However, not only do you need to keep an eye on your toxin levels on your HUD, but you need to keep your eyes peeled for ravageous enemies. Some of them are illusions brought on by the gas, while some are really going to attack you. The fear of what’s real, where to go, and the time ticking causes an intense gameplay match. Rainbow Six Extraction: Nightmare Fog will run from May 12th to June 2nd.

Check out the brand new gameplay trailer showcasing the Nightmare Fog in action down below:

The brand-new crisis event starts today. Nightmare Fog is a free limited-time mode available from 12th May to 2nd June! Team-up, make your way through the fog and destroy the Toxic Tree while managing your Neurotoxin level.

In related Rainbow Six news, Ubisoft announced earlier this year that the hit first-person shooter will be heading to mobile later this year. Described as “a new free-to-play, tactical first-person shooter mobile game from the renowned Rainbow Six franchise. Rainbow Six Mobile delivers a true Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege experience, where tactical gameplay meets fast-paced action. “ Learn more about the upcoming mobile game right here!

Rainbow Six Siege Extraction: Nightmare Fog is a limited-time event so make sure if you and your friends want to take on the Nightmare Fog that you do so from May 12th to June 2nd. Are you excited to jump into the new mode? Ket us know in the comments below!

Source